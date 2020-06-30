Pets might react poorly to this upcoming weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Fourth of July weekend is just around the corner. Although it’s a time of celebration for many, that may not be the case for some animals.

Siouxland veterinarians said the upcoming holiday weekend is a tough time for pets. They see an increase in run-away animals and an increase in anxiety levels.

“This time of year is our busiest season,” Manager of Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center Cindy Rarrat said.

“Specifically around the holidays, and the 4th of July, a lot of the bangs and noises scare the animals and they do runaway and they run off. So, it’s very important to be extra careful with your pets,” Rarrat added.

Rarrat suggested bringing pets indoors and turning on distractions like the radio or T.V.

Sydney Helt said her dogs get very confused by the loud noises this time of year, and one year, her dog almost ate a firework.

“They get really anxious. They just don’t know what to with all the loud noises and the people. Their anxiety levels are much higher than normal. It’s almost like if we were to leave them. … They don’t know what to do. They’re very confused. It’s just a really confusing time for them,” Helt added.

Veterinarian Patrick Simonsen, Le Mars Vet Clinic, said it’s crucial that pets have a cool and quiet place, like a kennel or basement, to get away from any stressors.

“It can be a stressful time. Lots of people coming around, lots of new faces. Each time the 4th rolls around, they’re ready for the fireworks. They’re more anxious each time. They do get worse as dogs get older, so it can be stressful each year,” Simonsen added.

Simonensen said there are products available like “thunder shirts” which work as hugs for animals.

Medication is also available for more severe cases of anxiety.

Simonsen said many animals also suffer from storm phobia this time of year, so they’re already on edge.

He said it’s best to call a vet to see what may be the best option to protect your pets.