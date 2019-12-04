Protecting your child in car seats during the winter months

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While it may have been warm on Tuesday, cold temperatures are just over the end and that means bulky winter coats. And those coats and snowsuits can cause problems for young kids in car seats.

Experts recommend removing snow gear before buckling children into their seats. The extra padding from coats can cause the harness to be too loose. In an accident, the child may slip out of the car seat or be injured by the straps.

“I feel the parents have the best intentions to care for their child appropriately. I think it’s just a lack of knowledge knowing that because your child has such bulky clothing on, it could potentially cause further harm. If their safety buckles are loosened, you’re not then preventing any injury from happening,” said Alyssa Sackett with UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s.

If your kids get cold while in their car seat, you can keep blankets in the car to cover them as the car’s heater warms up.