Protect yourself using safe fireworks clean-up methods

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – When the smoke has cleared and all the fun is over, the clean up begins.

Cleaning up fireworks debris probably isn’t the most fun thing to do after the celebration is over, but it’s important to keep communities clean and to dispose of them safely, otherwise you may cause a bigger problem, like a fire.

“Obviously you want to pick up your fireworks, but we don’t want you to start a trash fire. So, like I said, the best way to do it is spray them down with water or put them in a bucket of water to cool them down and then dispose of them properly,” said Cody Porter of the Sioux City Fire and Rescue.

Here in Sioux City and in Nebraska and South Dakota, fireworks are no longer allowed, but in other parts of Iowa they are allowed until July 8.