Protect personal information with upcoming Shredtastic event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Finding ways to protect people’s personal information continues to be a focus through Siouxland, especially for area seniors.

An upcoming event put on by Connections Area Agency on Aging, along with the Siouxland Center for Active Generations is hoping to prevent identity theft. It’s called Shredtastic. It’s coming up Friday, September 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations., 313 Cook Street.

Shredtastic gives senior citizens to safely discard documents such as bank statements, bills, Medicare and insurance paperwork.

This is for personal paperwork only. Businesses, including home-based, should not bring materials to this event. Paperclips and staples do not need to be removed.

Chris Kuchta, from Connections Area Agency on Aging, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to tell us all the details.

