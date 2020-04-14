Prospective college students participate in virtual campus tours

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Springtime is when many prospective college students get to tour college campuses visualizing their future options and because of social distancing many colleges are implementing virtual tours.

“I actually learned a lot more about the University than what I already knew because I got to watch the videos at my own pace,” said Jensyn Younger, a Dakota Valley High School senior.

She said virtual campus tours have actually been more productive than a physical tour of a campus.

“On every tour you go on, like a regular one, they’re kind of always cramming a lot at you. They’re like this is the student building. This is where you’re going to have all of your classes. This is where you’ll be living. It’s just a lot to take in and I know it’s really overwhelming,” said Younger.

Greg Van Dyke, the Director of Admissions for Dordt University in Sioux Center, said when they found out they weren’t able to host visitors, they had to get creative.

“We have a pre-recorded tour of campus where someone walks around showing facilities. Then we turn it over to our faculty. Students can sign up on a Google Doc for a faculty visit where they visit a professor for about 15 minutes and then wrap up with an admission counselor,” said Van Dyke.

For high school senior Hayden Large, that virtual campus tour influenced his decision to commit to Dordt.

“I thought it was a really productive time. You get to see all the buildings. You get to see all the classrooms. You get to see the campus and after you get to meet with a professor. You get to join a Zoom call and talk with your professor,” said Large.

Van Dyke said spring is a critical time for colleges to recruit new students.

Dordt University joins many schools working to virtually create an at-home experience for prospective college students wanting to tour their campuses.