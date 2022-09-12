SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A proposed hike in Sioux City parking meter and parking ramp fees and fines remains on hold.

For the second meeting in a row, Sioux City City Council members opted not to act on the request from City staff.

The last time the price to park at a downtown meter was raised was in 2007.

City staff have said the increase is needed to help service the debt for ramp repairs and the purchase of new meters.

“Hopefully we’ll come to — I think we’re fairly close to a compromise and we’ll get it back on next week and have Dave and Finance run some numbers and then we’ll be able to look at those and hopefully come to a consensus next week,” said Mayor Bob Scott.

City staff have proposed a 25 cent an hour hike in meter prices. Fines for unpaid tickets and ramp rental fees would also increase under the current proposal.