NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D (KCAU) — A Siouxland man is requesting a permit to build a canal on McCook Lake. The proposed canal would be 90 feet wide and 1,500 feet long.

North Sioux City residents said they are worried this project could undermine all the work that goes into maintaining the lake.

Dirk Lohry is the president of the McCook Lake Association. He said he and other homeowners expressed concerns at the most recent city council meeting.

“Everybody packed in there and they were all concerned about the impact of the canal on the lake and thus on their housing values,” said Lohry.

According to Lohry, the canal could lower the lake’s water levels and that would threaten the local wildlife.

“The entire west shoreline of this is a nature preserve that’s controlled and run by the Isaac Walton Lake of McCook Lake and we’d like to preserve that type of nature,” said Lohry.

Gary Bogenrief is a member of North Sioux City City Council. He said maintaining the lake level during this drought is expensive and that effort could become more costly if the canal is approved.

“There’s been $11 million invested in the lake by dredging and pumping water and it’s ongoing expenses of pumping water and we can’t keep up with the pumps now with the dry weather, so extending the lake might not be a great idea,” said Bogenrief.

Bogenrief said the canal could cause irrepairable damage to the lake if something went wrong.

“If this happens, if a canal is built and it’s not built properly, the lake will no longer exist,” said Bogenrief.

North Sioux City City Council members will address some questions from homeowners at the next council meeting.

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is currently reviewing the shoreline alteration permit for the canal. KCAU 9 reached out to the man who proposed the canal, but did not receive a response.