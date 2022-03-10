SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Cold cases in Siouxland range from the 1950s to as recent as last year, but local police said just because the case is cold does not mean it’s closed.

Sergeant Mike Manthorne oversees the unit of 5 detectives who investigate violent crimes in Sioux City.

While updated technology or new information from witnesses can solve a cold case, Manthorne said sometimes all it takes is another point of view.

“Some of the more complex ones we review periodically when we have new investigators come in or new sergeants come into the unit. They look at those cases, just another new set of eyes, a new perspective that may pick up on something that wasn’t done,” said Manthorne.

Manthorne said he has asked various law enforcement agencies, such as the County Attorney’s Office and Crime Scene Technicians, to examine cold cases. He said this tactic has solved previous cold cases in Siouxland and is critical for a potential state-wide unit.

Sen. Jeff Taylor

“I could see it being very effective if it was a multi-disciplinary different perspective that way,” Manthorne said.

Senator Jeff Taylor from Sioux Center sponsored this bill. Cold cases are usually handled by local law enforcement and Taylor said sometimes funding is the difference between solved and unsolved crime.

“They need to address the recent crimes rather than going back and trying to solve those that are older and so this would be a benefit for many local law enforcement agencies, especially those that are smaller in the state of Iowa,” said Taylor.

Senator Taylor said the plan is for the bill to be brought up for floor debate in the senate. Then the house would need to pass the bill before the deadline next Friday in order for the measure to become law.