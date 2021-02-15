Proposal on the ice at Musketeers game

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For one Sioux City Musketeers fan, his love of hockey and his girlfriend led to a sweet surprise on the ice this Valentine’s Day.

Dressed up as the Muskies’ mascot Charlie Battle, Taylor O’Neill proposed to his girlfriend Elva Becerra-Gutierrez right on the ice during the first intermission against the Sioux Falls Stampede on Sunday.

She of course said yes in front of a very excited crowd.

The stunt a promotion in conjunction with Greenberg’s Hewelers.

Here at KCAU 9, we wish the happy couple the best of luck, and a very happy Valentine’s Day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories