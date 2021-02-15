Proposal on the ice at Musketeers game

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For one Sioux City Musketeers fan, his love of hockey and his girlfriend led to a sweet surprise on the ice this Valentine’s Day.

Dressed up as the Muskies’ mascot Charlie Battle, Taylor O’Neill proposed to his girlfriend Elva Becerra-Gutierrez right on the ice during the first intermission against the Sioux Falls Stampede on Sunday.

She of course said yes in front of a very excited crowd.

The stunt a promotion in conjunction with Greenberg’s Hewelers.

Here at KCAU 9, we wish the happy couple the best of luck, and a very happy Valentine’s Day.