Property taxes on the rise in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Property values are going up nationwide and also in Siouxland.

Like many things, the cost of owning a home is on the rise and businesses will also be affected by the spike in tax rates.

“Nobody likes higher taxes, but property taxes unfortunately with everything. Everything right now is going up, cost of construction materials, everything else like that,” said Jake Jungers.

He said its upsetting, but right now he’s seeing some people get hit even harder than he is.

“It’s not too good. I’ve seen a lot of evaluations sent to me online, a lot of people their property went up, 10, 20, 30,000 dollars, and now they got to figure out a way to pay their property taxes for the next year,” said Jungers.

Property value increases will vary. In Morningside, they’re seeing increases as high as 13%. But the Sioux City assessor tells me some residents may also see a decrease.

“In Sioux City right now, there’s a very healthy market in residential, multi-residential, and commercial property,” said John Lawson.

City officials say that low-interest rates, reduced inventory, and higher home sale prices are also contributing to the rise.

Lawson said the average increase for residential properties will be roughly 8.5 percent. The east side will be hit the hardest.

“We take every sale that transpires on multi-residential properties, we look at those sales and again so the assessed values were about 27 percent lower than the sale prices, so we have to raise values on those to get up to what the market is,” said Lawson.

Commercial properties can expect a minimum 6.5 percent increase. Multi-residential properties are looking at a possible 27 percent spike.

“We don’t necessarily know for sure what property taxes will be because this value is for taxes, two years down the road,” said Lawson.

If you’re concerned with your value, there are several options. You can contact their office at 712- 279-6536 and talk with your appraiser before April 1. They will correct any errors found in the information.

There is an informal appeal process between April 2 and April 25. The appraiser can only change the value if you agree and sign a stipulation regarding the property.

Siouxlanders can appeal the value to the Sioux City Board of Review between April 2 and April 30.