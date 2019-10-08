Property taxes are on the rise in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Property owners around Sioux City are starting to get some unwelcome mail this week, a notice that their property taxes are going up.

Tuesday was the deadline for the County Auditor’s office to mail out the notices, which include a higher assessed value for all residential properties in Sioux City. That increase the result of a new state law.

“[The] Department of Management takes a look at values across the state and tries to equalize them, and they determined that property values were under by eight percent here and that’s why they put the order out to increase them by eight percent,” said Pat Gill, Woodbury County Auditor.

Gill says the local city assessor is protesting this latest increase but has yet to receive a ruling.

In the meantime, Sioux City property owners have a short period of time protest their new assessment and those can be filed at the City Assessor’s office.