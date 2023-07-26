NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A propane grill was the cause of a house fire in Norfolk Tuesday night, according to the Norfolk Fire Division.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to a fire on the 1400 block of Eldorado Road shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Norfolk Fire Division said they were called for a report of a grill and house on fire and saw heavy fire and smoke when they arrived.

According to their release, there were approximately 50 firefighters and 6 rigs at the scene and it took approximately 2.5 hours to overhaul the structure.

The home took on damage from the fire on the main floor and the roof. The home also took on heavy water damage, according to the release.

Norfolk Fire Division said that the fire was caused by a propane grill.

No one was injured during the fire, but some firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue was assisted by Hadar Volunteer Fire Department, Hoskins/Woodland Park Volunteer Fire Department, Battle Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Pierce Volunteer Fire Department, Norfolk Ambulance, Madison Rescue, Norfolk Police Division, Red Cross, Nebraska Public Power District, and Black Hills Energy.