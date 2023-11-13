SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A prominent Siouxland businessman involved in the community has died.

According to an obituary by Meyers Brothers, Paul Braunger, 87, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

Braunger inherited Braunger’s Foods from his grandfather, Anton Braunger, the obituary states. Braunger’s Foods became a local institution that served the Siouxland community for nearly 150 years.

The obituary also states Braunger was a member of the Masonic and Tyrian Lodge, Abu Bekr Shrine, Captain of the White Horse Mounted Patrol, a past director of the Royal Order of Jesters: Court #124, President and owner of Braunger Food Service, a real estate developer, a past member of the Rotary Club, a member of the Business Leaders’ Club, and member of the finance committee at Blessed Sacrament.

Braunger’s love of motorcycles and serving his community led to the creation of Awesome Harley Nights, an event where donations went to the benefit of children who suffered severe burns. He also loved to golf and participated in countless tournaments around the city over the decades; even would host Braunger Food Service golf tournaments with staff and customers.

Braubger also helped bring the first gambling boat to the city, the Sioux City Sue. Along with the expansion of the Braunger’s Food Service operation, he also developed apartments, houses, and helped bring additional businesses to the community.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16 at Holy Cross Parish. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 15, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel from 4-8 p.m. with family present from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. A Prayer Service will begin at 7 p.m. A celebration of life will take place at the Sioux City Country Club at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Online condolences may be offered to the family, click here.