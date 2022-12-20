SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City’s Promenade Cinema 14 has already moved onto Phase 2 of a large renovation project that began in October. The renovations will focus on expansions and upgrades.

According to a release from ACX Cinemas, Phase 2 of the renovation project includes expanding the concessions, bar, and café options, and there will be upgrades to the cinema’s bathrooms. The projected completion date is sometime in early 2023.

Phase 1 of the project entailed the installation of 500 new heated recliners and was completed in mid-December. Phase 3 will expand the gaming and entertainment options.

“We’re thrilled to expand our offerings and space to accommodate the evolving entertainment interests of our customers,” said Executive Vice President of marketing and partnerships of ACX Cinemas Andrea Barstow-Olson. “Adding heated luxury recliners, expanded dining options, and enhanced entertainment choices is a hallmark of our growing business.

The release stated that the renovations show a significant capital investment for both the Promenade and Downtown Sioux City.