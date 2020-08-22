Promenade Cinema 14 reopens

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The smell of freshly popped popcorn once again filled the entrance of the Promenade Cinema 14–a much-welcomed change for movie lovers.

“We were so anxious to be back to somewhat normal,” patron Shelly Bear said.

The Promenade’s box office opened at 3:30 Friday afternoon.

“We purchased [tickets] online this morning–we were so anxious,” Bear said.

General Manager Scott Rhoads says he considers his theater guests family, and is ready to welcome them back after an over six-month long hiatus.

“We have been getting a lot of phone calls, voicemails, Facebook messages, Facebook comments of people very excited to come back to the movies again,” Rhoads said.

But the movie-going experience will be much different from when the silver screen last lit up.

Along with plenty of hand sanitizer, guests will have limited seating options in order to maintain social distancing, and theater seats will be wiped clean between showings.

“We hope that with the things that we’re doing here, plus with our customers’ help, that we can continue to stay open,” Rhoads said.

Folks will also be able to purchase their favorite theatre concessions. However, under the new COVID-19 health protocols, folks must get to their assigned seat before they can take their masks off.

“We do expect everyone to wear a mask when they enter the building, and we do want everyone to practice social distancing guidelines,” Rhoads said.

Retired nurse and patron Shelly Bear says she feels the Promenade is going above and beyond to keep their guests and staff members safe, adding nothing beats the theater experience and good ol’ buttered popcorn.

“We love the promenade. We love Russell Crowe, and we love hot, buttered popcorn. What else is there to say?” Bear said.