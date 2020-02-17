Prom dress fashion show helps Siouxland girls prepare for the big night

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Many local high schoolers are getting ready for a special night out at prom, but sometimes finding that perfect dress can be difficult.

To assist in the search, Dream Dress Express held their very first prom fashion show Sunday.

The event was designed to make it a one-stop shop of every girl’s prom dress needs.

Event organizers say it’s less about just what the dress looks like and more about how the girls feel wearing them.

“It’s really fun, I really love seeing prom girls reactions on their faces when they find that dress or they feel good in a dress and sometimes it’s not a color that they think would look great or a silhouette that they think would look great. And we are just here to make them feel good about themselves,” said Breanna Anderson with Dream Dress Express.

Many other vendors also partnered with the store to help girls pick out things like hair, make-up and other essentials for their big days.