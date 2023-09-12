SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland organization kicked off a new fund-raising event on the links on Tuesday.

Projects for Patriots held their first annual golf tournament at the Whispering Creek Golf Course.

Golfers are helping raise money for projects, including home building, to be completed for veterans in need.

A board member of the organization told KCAU 9 that helping wounded veterans with anything they need goes a long way.

“The Siouxland area and everybody in the trades really is amazing at stepping up and helping and making us able to do what we do,” said Breezy Struthers Drake “People just step up it’s a great thing to step up and help our veterans.”

Struthers Drake also adds that 18 teams and 72 golfers attended the first annual tournament.