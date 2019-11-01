Project Rehema to hold 10th annual benefit concert for Tanzania orphan children

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Project Rehema Ministries will hold their tenth annual Sing for Africa benefit concert on Monday, November 11, at 7:00 p.m. in Bishop Heelan High School’s Fine Arts Building.

The benefit will feature Celebration Choir, Mt. Zion Choir, Bishop Heelan Chorale, St. John Choir, Kevin Keane, Jill Miller, The Tadpoles, and Kemi Brown.

Project Rehema serves orphan and vulnerable children in Tanzania, which has over 2,500,000 orphan children. The goal of Project Rehema is to shift away from the institutionalizing of these children by building modest homes where there is a “mama” caring for six to eight children as her very own, creating a family-like environment.

Project Rehema currently cares for 17 family units that serve over 100 people. They have built ten new homes since 2014 and currently have another one under construction.

The tiny homes have built-in water tanks, water lines, and solar panels, and they provide food, clothing, medical care, and education costs to the orphan children.

The president of Project Rehema is Kelli Solsma of the Dakota Dunes in South Dakota. the Sioux City native has been doing mission work in Tanzania for over 20 years. Solsma founded Project Rehema in 2007. She named the organization after Rehema Ntandu, an eight-year-old orphan who passed away from AIDS in 2004.

Tickets for the benefit concert are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Children five and under are free.

Tickets can be purchased by emailing Solsma at JKSOLS@aol.com or by calling her at 712-251-4759. You can also purchase tickets the day of at the door.