Project developers present Chris Larsen Park plan to Sioux City City Council

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s a project that has been in the works in Sioux City for years is one step closer to becoming a reality.

As the Interstate 29 construction winds down, the long-awaited Chris Larsen Park Riverfront project could soon be ramping up.

On Monday, the Sioux City City Council members were shown a presentation of the project by SmithGroup, Inc.

Proposed plans for the $14 million project were submitted to the city council on Monday night.

The presentation showed many features that would draw in Siouxlanders and hopefully travelers to take a pit stop as well, including a dog park, gym for adults, gardens, new playground equipment, and a water feature.

“There is an event what we call Exploration Ridge, an adventure playground which is a slope based playground that compliments that other playground that’s already out there. The Promenade will have seating along the river if you go to one of the food truck destinations to take in a view along the river and have your lunch,” said Tom Rodgers, Smith Group landscape architect.

“I would like to see some newer things added to the park. I feel like it has been the same for a very long time and things that are a little more eye-catching and more interesting for people of different lifestyles and such,” said Hannah Wheelock, Sioux City resident.

The councilmembers were enthusiastic for the additions to the Chris Larsen Park, even if a key feature hasn’t been decided on.

“How do we get the tourists the people that are traveling? How do we get them to stop and feel welcome and actually see an icon feature that they can say ‘That is really cool. That is really cool’? Whether it’s a walking bridge over the river, we got to think outside the box, we have to be creative. We want change, we want good change,” said Dan Moore, Mayor Pro-Tem.

Ideas for that feature include a pedestrian bridge over the Missouri River or Ferris wheel and would be funded through the private sector.

But the cost does not include what’s called the iconic feature.

“Right now, it’s a great like architectural part of Sioux City right by the Riverfront. It’s a great place for people to go even if they are just passing through Sioux City and see it. I think it represents Sioux City pretty well,” said Wheelock.

The company has been working with the Sioux City Parks and Recreation team since 2015, developing plans for the Riverfront project.

The project has been postponed numerous times due to construction delays on I-29.

The plans for the two-phase project could be approved as early as May 2021 with construction starting in the summer of 2021.