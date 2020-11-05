Project aims to reduce hunger in Sioux City schools

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – $33,000. That’s the balance of unfunded lunches in the Sioux City School District in the 2019-2020 school year, but there’s a program helping pay down that balance and feed students in need.

The program is called the 30/30 Project. The director of operations of Sioux City Public Schools Foundation Miyuki Nelson said food partners served around 800 students last year. This year, they’ve experienced a 15 percent increase in requests for the food pantry because of the pandemic.

“It’s important for people to understand that our students do well when they have all their basic needs met, and hunger is one of those things that if a child is well-fed, they can focus on their studies and concentrate, and just do better,” said Miyuki Nelson.

Nelson adds 30,000 could pay for 10 days of lunch for one student.

Latest Stories