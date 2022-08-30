SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After early setbacks, progress is being made on a new Woodbury County Jail.

The project is still months away from completion, but the landscape on 28th street is changing.

Project leaders said in almost one year, August 31, 2023, the jail will be open for business with some major additions.

Within a week to a week and a half, all of the jail buildings footings will be in the ground leaving the door open to put walls up. Also, new jail cells are expected to be shipped from Atlanta, Georgia into Sioux City by the end of October.

Woodbury County Law Enforcement Authority Chair, Ron Wieck, said seeing the jail come to life is a sight to see.

“That has been a process, but it all has to be done and done correctly and so the great part about this is that is all pretty much in place. And so now we’re going to see that building start up if you will. You can kind of see things going together, which we’ve been waiting for for a long time,” said Wieck.

The new jail will be capable of housing 448 prisoners, which is double the capacity the current facility holds.

A couple of hours later, the Law Enforcement Authority met for their weekly meeting. The agenda item that was the focus was related to an agreed payment that needed change.

In 2021, the agreed payment to the architectural and engineering firms exceeded $700,000. However, the original demand from the contractor would instead see a payment near $360,000.

Chairman Ron Wieck said the Law Enforcement Authority is now prepared to reach out to their insurance carriers to make a claim.

“We have an agreement that is about half of what the original demand was from the contractor to actually do the extra work that had to be done, and today we approved paying the contractor. We will now go back after the engineering firm and the architectural firm to collect for the money that we had to pay the contractor,” said Wieck.

Wieck said as soon as a payment is made to the contractor, a claim will be made to begin the legal process.