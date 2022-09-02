SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Progress is being made on MidAmerican Energy’s new facility in the north side of Sioux City.

Construction work on the company’s new regional service center started earlier this summer and it’s still more than a year away from completion.

Isaac Berg is a heavy equipment operator with Lieber Construction. That company has been hauling tons of dirt uphill for this project. He said he loves working on the site, but the labor has taken a toll on some vehicles.

“We have a lot of challenges where we can’t really do much when a lot of our equipment breaks down and all that but we try and get it fixed as soon as we can to keep going and keep moving the dirt to try and get this done quicker,” said Berg.

The building is located on 28th Street near Woodbury County’s new law enforcement center and will take up more than 50 acres of land.