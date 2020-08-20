Progress continues on Siouxland Expo Center

There was a wave of excitement in the new center Thursday. The first event was held here Thursday morning and at the same time constriction continued in just the other room.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –The Siouxland Expo Center has been under construction for the majority of the year but soon that project with be complete.

“There is obviously a ton of excitement within our department. I think there is a ton of excitement in the community outside. We’re happy to be here in the shiny new building and we are happy to start operating this and inviting people down here to see what it can do,” said John Bynes, the recreation supervisor for Sioux City Parks and Rec.

Opening day for the Siouxland Expo Center is right around the corner and the Sioux City Parks and Rec director said there is only a few things left to be done.

“There are some sidewalks that need to be poured outside. There is some landscaping that needs to get done there is ceilings, the main arena floor and some of the storage areas, turf is going installed next week,” said Matt Salvator, the Sioux City Parks and Rec director.

Salvator said the majority of the Parks and Rec department started working at the center this week.

“It’s been such a process. We have been at this for over a year now and it’s all coming together at the end and we have a lot of positive comments today with our little event that we had here today, so people are excited. We are excited and even more excited for the public to be able to see it in its entirety,” said Salvator.

“This is awesome, not only is it changing the landscape of Sioux City, we are going to start being competitive with big expo events and tournaments and stuff that people have been going to Omaha and Sioux Falls for. We want to keep that stuff right there in Sioux City and this building is going to be a great step for that,” said Bynes.

The Parks and Rec director said to expect to see the center open at almost full capacity in September.

