Program teaches drivers how to stay safe around semis
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Truckers and everyday drivers came together Tuesday night in Le Mars for a "Share the Road" event.
The educational program works to teach everyday drivers how to stay safe when around semis.
Drivers used a blind spot demonstration to better understand where a semi's blind spots are.
Drivers with millions of miles offering important information about sharing the road. The American Trucking Association sponsored the night's activities.,
