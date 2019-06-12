Program teaches drivers how to stay safe around semis

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Truckers and everyday drivers came together Tuesday night in Le Mars for a "Share the Road" event.

The educational program works to teach everyday drivers how to stay safe when around semis.

Drivers used a blind spot demonstration to better understand where a semi's blind spots are.

Drivers with millions of miles offering important information about sharing the road. The American Trucking Association sponsored the night's activities.,

