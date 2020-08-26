Program offers Siouxland victims of human trafficking obtain T-Visa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Every year, millions of men, women, and children are trafficked worldwide, including right here in the United States.

Now, the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants is working with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Sioux City to help victims resettle their lives.

It’s important to note that human trafficking can happen anywhere and victims can be of any age and gender.

According to the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, labor trafficking makes up 70% of human trafficking worldwide while sex trafficking makes up 30%.

The program allows undocumented immigrant victims of human trafficking work to get a T-Visa and remain in the U.S. for up to four years.

As a provider for the Trafficking Victim Assistance Program, Catholic Charities works with victims for up to a year.

“We work with these individuals to provide them case management services while they’re going through this process, so working with them to make sure they have a stable place to live, medical assistance, food sometimes, all of those different basic needs are being met. We connect them with other community resources and provide them with support,” Director of Catholic Charities, Amy Bloch, said.

She adds it’s common for immigrants to work long and unusual hours without pay which is another form of human trafficking.

“They’re coming to the United States for a better life,” Robin Mcginty, Executive Director of SafePlace, said.

She said the majority of victims SafePlace deals with are immigrants.

“They’re coming here on the promise of a job or a relationship and when they get here it turns out to be something completely different and that person is holding their passport or immigration papers. So they’re not able to leave that situation freely,” Mcginty added.

She said human trafficking isn’t something that only happens in bigger cities. It can happen close to home with an intimate partner or relative. She adds there are key indicators to look out for if you or someone you know is being trafficked.

“They appear very fragile. They’ve been isolated. Maybe afraid to speak up for themselves. Not look you in the eye. They may look very dis-shoveled. They probably haven’t had the opportunity to take care of themselves, maybe malnourished so they may appear very thin,” Mcginty said.

According to Homeland Security, human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline has a full list of signs to spot human trafficking.

