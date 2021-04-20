Professional Bull Riders coming to Tyson Events Center

Dylan Madsen rides Duck Diabetes of Rafter JML Cattle / Lewallen for 81.00 points during the Round 2 of the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour event in College Station, TX. Photo by Andre Silva

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City will be welcoming Professional Bull Riders to the Tyson Events Center in May.

According to a press release from the Tyson Events Center, the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT) is coming to Sioux City on May 21 and 22.

The event starts at 8 p.m. on May 21 and at 7 p.m. on May 22.

Tickets will start at $17.50 and can be found here or by calling 712-279-4850. Customers can also visit the box office at the Tyson Events Center to purchase tickets.