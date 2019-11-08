Professional brass ensemble to play, teach students at Morningside College

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Morningside College will be hosting Presidio Brass, a professional brass ensemble, on Wednesday, November 13. The performance will start at 7 p.m. at Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave.

Presidio Brass was formed in 2006 in San Diego. The band combines a brass quintet with piano, percussion, and original arrangements to create a unique musical experience. Presidio Brass has played and provided educational outreach in the United States and around the world. The group has been featured on National Public Radio, performed with major symphony orchestras, and has shared the stage with commercial artists such as Stevie Wonder, John Williams, and Quincy Jones.

Prior to the 7 o’clock performance, the group will hold a masterclass with area brass instructors and students. Masterclasses like this one give Morningside music students a chance to learn from professional performers both visiting and within the School of Visual and Performing Arts.

The performance is free and open to the public. Area brass students are encouraged to attend.

Erik Mahon, a band professor at Morningside, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview.