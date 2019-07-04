Production crews prepare 29th annual Saturday in the Park

Production crews are racing against time to prepare for an event that draws thousands to Grandview Park in Sioux City. Ben Bernstein, the production manager, explained how much work lies ahead of the crew.

“It takes about three days to get everything with the roof up and one more day with the sound system. It’s about four days to put the show together,” said Bernstein.

Samantha Dailey has been volunteering for more than four years with the production crew and for her, this day is more than a festival.

“Saturday in the Park to me is just community. Bringing the community together to listen to music,” said Dailey.

Dating back to 1991, the history of Saturday in the Park began when a couple of young men were inspired by the park’s layout.

Dave Berstein is one of the co-founders of the event, and he still organizes the event after more than two decades of organizing the festival.

“We used to hang out in the park and think wow, this is really cool. It’s a great place. Wouldn’t it be cool to have a concert here?” said Bernstein.

The first concert was a hit and Saturday in the Park is still going strong.

This year sponsors will contribute close to $4000 dollars.

The 29th Saturday in the Park features co-headliners Flo-Rida and more. Production crews are making sure new hydration stations will keep people cool.

Before you prepare for the fun, here’s a reminder that there are no coolers or pets are allowed on the grounds. Also, only clear bags will be allowed through the gates