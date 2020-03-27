Private Pesticide Applicator Re-certification Trainings in Sibley, Sheldon, George canceled

PRIMGHAR, Iowa (KCAU) – The Private Pesticide Applicator Recertification Trainings for northwest Iowa have been canceled until further notice.

The cancellations include:

April 6 training in Sibley

April 7 training in Sheldon

April 8 training in George

According to Joel DeJong, field Agronomists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach:

For private applicators who did not attend a meeting yet: Iowans who were certified through December 31, 2019, can retain their status and now have until December 31, 2020, to submit the testing of training required to renew a pesticide applicator certification.

For Iowans who had license expire at the end of 2019, it is now valid through 2020; however, you will still have to attend a session to get credit for this year. IDALS just announced that those have to be completed before September 30.

“I plan to offer at least a couple of live sessions so you can get this done, but as of now, I have no idea when. In addition, many county offices will be offering a chance to view a video to complete requirements in their office, by appointment, after offices reopen in the coming months,” DeJong said.

Some applicators who needed to recertify by testing (both private and commercial applicators) have not yet accomplished that, according to DeJong. IDALS canceled testing through the end of March, and DeJong has not yet yeard if they will continue their testing schedule in April.

DeJong encourages applicators to watch their website for testing opportunities.

“So far, the April testing dates have not been canceled, but that might happen. Again, if your certification expired at the end of 2019, it has been extended through 2020. If you are not certified but have to test to be certified: You will have to wait for a minute when the test is being offered. Again, watch the web page,” DeJong added.

DeJong said that the situation is still uncertain, so keep watching for potential changes over time. Keep an eye on your local ISU Extension and Outreach county website, check the IDALS Pesticide Bureau website, or contact IDALS with your questions.