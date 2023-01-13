SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- For the 3rd time, Governor Kim Reynolds proposed a plan to provide financial aid to families wanting their kids to go to private schools and those already in that school.

The first two years, the program would provide roughly $7,600 to families that meet certain income requirements, while the third year would make it available to all Iowa families regardless of income level.

“Well I’m not surprised, because this has been the governor’s big initiative for the last 2 legislative years,” said Dan Barkel, the superintendent for MMCRU.

“There’s that expression that third time is the charm and I think that this time around there’s some improvements to this legislation,” said Dr. Lindsay Laurich, superintendent for Siouxland Community Christian School.

The 2022 school voucher proposal only had 10,000 scholarships available to students transferring to private schools. The new bill would allow every Iowa student to be able to transfer, that’s over 481,000 kids.

The previous plan also had parents receiving $5,500 in scholarships for each child enrolling in private schools. However, this year’s proposal has families receiving more money per student.

While this most recent version of the governor’s school choice proposal does differ from previous ones, the plan is still highly divisive.

“I have a hard time finding negatives with this bill. You know, basically, families with school-age children are gonna receive almost $7,600 per student in an educational savings account. “To me, any time the state is willing to give families some funding to make some good choices for their kids, I’m hard-pressed to find a reason that’s not a good idea,” said Dr. Laurich.

“Since this puts private schools on equal footing in terms of funding from the state. you’re basically setting up a situation where I have to compete with a school a block away. who gets the same funding that I do but has virtually no regulations compared to the regulations that I need follow,” said Barkel.

Iowa’s public schools already face a budget crisis. The legislature has approved an average increase of 1.7% since 2015 while costs have risen an average of 3% in the same time period.

“We already have to scrap for every student we get and if we start losing students and eventually when you lose students in rural schools. Eventually, you lose jobs,” said Barkel.

Despite criticism of the plan, Siouxland Christian’s superintendent still sees the governor’s voucher proposal as a positive for Iowa families.

“I actually think that at the root of this, the most important question is who’s benefiting with this legislation and I believe that it’s Iowa’s students and families that are benefiting. And it gives them the right to really choose the education that’s right for their child,” said Dr. Laurich.

At this time the school voucher bill is only a rough draft. A public hearing is expected to be held at the Iowa capital next week.