SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who allegedly sold meth out of a Madonna Rose Café in Sioux City was sentenced to prison.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, William Thompson, 62, from Sioux City, was sentenced for distributing methamphetamine and having a firearm as a felon.

The release stated that evidence presented during the hearing showed Thompson, who was the co-owner at the time, and other employees of Madonna Rose Café distributed 10 pounds of methamphetamine between 2019 and June 8, 2021. There were four separate incidences between April and May 2021 in which Thomspon allegedly distributed methamphetamine out of the café to people who were cooperating with law enforcement, according to the release.

The release indicated that law enforcement executed a search warrant at the café and seized one pound of methamphetamine from Thomspon. He agreed to plead guilty, but it was stated that he appeared to be high when he showed up for his first scheduled change of plea hearing.

Thompson had prior convictions in 2000 for possession and distribution of methamphetamine as well as possession of a firearm as a felon, according to a release.

Thompson was sentenced to 126 months (about 10 and a half years) in prison with a required five-year term of supervised release upon completing his prison sentence.

Thompson is currently in the custody of the United States marshal until he can be transferred to a federal prison.

According to a post from the Madonna Rose Café Facebook page, following the end of Thompson’s employment, the restaurant has obtained new management, partners, food, as well as interior renovations, and cleaning.