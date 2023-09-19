PRIMGHAR, Iowa (KCAU) — A Primghar woman was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $23,000 from dependent adults for more than three years.

According to court documents, Jennifer Storm, 48, stole $23,358.28 from 21 residents at Pride Group Primghar from Nov. 20, 2020, to March 29, 2023.

Pride Group Primghar is a a residential care facility that provides adult basic education and work program opportunities to residents. The organization’s website said it “assists individuals with mental illness and disability in achieving an excellent quality of life.”

Storm worked as an administrative assistant and was responsible for residents’ money. She allegedly stole the money in a variety of ways, criminal complaints state. One complaint stated she would withdraw money from a resident’s account, keep some for herself, and then deposit the money into the resident’s account at the facility. In another, she had a resident sign for a withdrawal, alter the amount, and then keep extra for herself.

According to another complaint, Storm pulled money from a resident’s account so they could go shopping. Once finished, they would give the leftover money to Storm to put back into the account, but Storm kept it for herself.

She also allegedly took more than $1,700 from one resident’s account, saying the money was being used for “things it wasn’t really being used for,” one complaint stated. She then used another resident’s money to buy multiple gift cards. In another instance, Storm allegedly used one resident’s debit card to make in-person purchases, stealing $1,400. Another complaint said Storm used a resident’s debit care to make more than $7,600 in online purchases.

One resident moved from one facility to another. Storm Allegedly pulled some money from that resident’s account, keeping some for herself and sending the rest to the resident. In another instance, Storm took one resident’s social security money and moved it to other residents’ accounts to cover up the thefts from those accounts

The case was investigated by the State of Iowa’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit’s Department of Inspections, Appeals, & Licensing.

Storm was arrested on a warrant on September 15 and charged with 10 counts of dependent adult abuse, one count of first-degree theft, and one count of ongoing criminal conduct. She was booked on a $35,000 bond but has since bonded out.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for the afternoon of September 25.