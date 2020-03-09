Primghar man sentenced to federal prison for stealing 55 guns

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A convicted felon from Primghar has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison for possessing stolen guns.

Thomas Robert Ginger, Jr., 45, of Primghar, was sentenced on Friday, after pleading guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

Ginger was previously convicted of felony sponsoring a gathering for use of drugs, and also has four convictions for OWI.

According to a press release, when Ginger learned of his father’s death, he left his grieving family at the hospital, drove almost two miles to his mothers’ house, and kicked in the exterior door.

Once Ginger was inside his mothers’ home, he broke through another door into the interior “gun room” and stole 55 firearms that belonged to his father’s Federal Firearm Licensee business. Ginger also took $7,700 in cash and a briefcase that contained a coin collection.

Ginger hid the guns in a car at one person’s home and hid the money underneath a sink at his residence.

When law enforcement confronted Ginger about the crime, he initially lied about his whereabouts and involvement. After the weapons were discovered, Ginger confessed.

Ginger was sentenced in Sioux City to 18 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Ginger will self-report to federal prison.