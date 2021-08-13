Primghar man sentenced to federal prison for distribution of methamphetamine

PRIMGHAR, Iowa (KCAU) – An Iowa man who distributed methamphetamine was sentenced to more than 6 years in federal prison, according to official documents.

Jeremiah Bottjen, 38, pleaded guilty on March 4 to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Bottjen was sentenced to 78 months (about 6 and a half years) imprisonment and must serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term with no parole.

In a plea agreement, Bottjen admitted that he led a Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy on a high-speed chase, where he drove through a stop sign at sixty miles per hour while construction workers were present, then crashed.

According to documents, deputies searched the vehicle and found a digital scale with methamphetamine residue a torch, and a grocery bag containing a softball-sized amount of methamphetamine.

Bottjen later admitted to distributing methamphetamine in Iowa from July 2020 until his arrest.