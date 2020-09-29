Primghar man arrested after leading deputy in pursuit, crash near Royal

ROYAL, Iowa (KCAU) – A Primghar man was arrested Friday night for OWI and other charges after leading authorities in a pursuit.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to make a traffic stop of a vehicle on county road B40 east of Royal on Friday night at 7:55. Court documents stated that the deputy saw the vehicle swerve side to side and follow a semi too closely. After trying to make the stop, the driver failed to stop.

They said the driver, Jeremiah Bottjen, 32, of Primghar, then led the deputy in a pursuit. Court documents said speeds reached 88 mph in a 55 mph zone. The pursuit ended after Bottjen failed to make a turn and crashed into the ditch at 100th Street and B40.

Bottjen was arrested for felony eluding, OWI second offense, reckless driving, and other traffic offenses. He was also wanted on two warrants out of Maricopa County, Arizona, for drug-related charges.

Royal and Spencer Ambulancess, Bud’s Service, and the Iowa State Patrol assisted the sheriff’s office.

