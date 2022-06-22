SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — People looking to buy tickets for events at the Tyson Events Center have a new option.

Primebank and the Tyson Events Center are expanding their partnership with a new website.

PrimeBankTix.com is the new official website for purchasing event tickets at the Tyson Event Center.

Tyson officials say the change was made to help bring excitement around events and make it easier for people to purchase tickets.

The Market Director for Primebank said the local business is excited to help bring quality of life to Siouxland.

“Anything that gives us stuff to do and brings that quality of life to Sioux City is something we love to support at Primebank,” said Nick Hegarty.

Hegarty said that when approached with this idea they felt it made a lot of sense to become a part of the official ticketing website.