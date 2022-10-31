SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Little ghosts and goblins got a treat at a trunk-or-treat event in downtown Sioux City on Sunday.

Pride Martial Arts held its second annual trunk-or-treat event featuring a kid-friendly haunted house.

Kids in costumes lined up around the block to get candy from the more than 25 volunteers who decked out their cars with Halloween decor.

Ryan Johnson with Pride Martial Arts said it’s all about giving back.

“This trunk-or-treat for the kids, for Halloween, and then we have November, December coming and it’s just nice to give back this time of year,” Johnson said.

Pride Martial Arts offers martial arts classes for both children and adults.