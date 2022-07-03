SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Saturday in the Park is a great way to kickoff the holiday weekend, but another July 4th tradition, the family cookout, will likely set peoples wallet back more than in past years.

Chicken and pork prices are both up more than 30% this year and ground beef is up more than 10%.

Sides have also gone up with pork and beans up 33% and potato salad up 19%.

Even dessert hasn’t escaped rising prices with a gallon of vanilla ice cream up to almost $8 dollars in some area stores.

The good news: not everything is more expensive than it was in 2021. Strawberries are 16% cheaper and potato chips are down 4%.

But experts estimate that the average american will pay about 17% more overall for this year’s cookout.