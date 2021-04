Price is Right Live, Photo Courtesy of the Orpheum Theatre

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Price is Right Live is coming to the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre.

Tickets for The Price is Right Live will go on sale on April 16 at 10:00 a.m. for the stage show on December 8 at 7:30 p.m.

The Price is Right Live is a show that plays games from the television game show. Contestants can win money, appliances, vacations, and more.

Learn more about the showing on the Orpheum’s website.