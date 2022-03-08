SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Police Department’s Crime Prevention officer Andrew Dutler said the biggest keys to curbing teen violence is communication and engagement.

According to the CDC, for the first time in history, gun violence was the leading cause of injury-related death for teenagers back in 2018. Because of this recent trend, Dutler said connecting with youth is one of Sioux City Police’s top priorities, both to prevent crime, but also to show kids the humane side of policing in the community.

“Getting out of the car in parks, playing football or basketball with kids, teaching them how to ride bikes safely, it really doesn’t matter. They just like to see that human element from police officers and so we’ve found that engagement with youth is actually the biggest piece to education,” said Dutler.

Activities like the Unity in the Community event and involvement in public education, with a school resource officer employed by every community school, are other ways Sioux City has worked to slow teen violence over the years.

The deadly shooting outside of Des Moines East High School on Monday is a concern for Police Sergeant Paul Parizek who said the weapons used were most likely obtained illegally.

“And that’s another piece of that big picture that we have to look at is why are kids going to the gun when they need to solve a dispute or they’ve got some type of conflict in their life that they think this is the answer, because it has fatal impact on some folks and it’s got long-term impacts for the kids on the other side of that gun.”

Dutler said now that the pandemic continues to die down, he hopes to revamp SCPD’s Youth Academy to give kids a deeper knowledge on how officers go about protecting their community.