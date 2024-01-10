SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa caucuses are just a handful of days away, and several Republican presidential candidates are set to make campaign stops in northwest Iowa.

Donald Trump

On Saturday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m., former president Donald Trump will speak at a Commit to Caucus rally in Sioux City. The event will be held at the Orpheum Theatre downtown.

The next day, Sunday at 4 p.m., Trump will speak at another Commit to Caucus rally at the Little Sioux Event Center in Cherokee, Iowa.

Ron DeSantis

On Thursday, Jan. 11 at 12:15 p.m., Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will appear as a special guest at a Countdown to Caucus Tour event at Vande’s Bar and Grill in Rock Rapids, Iowa.

Later that day, at 2:45 p.m., he will appear at another Countdown to Caucus Tour event at Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor in Le Mars, Iowa.

Nikki Haley

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley will be in Le Mars on Friday, Jan. 12 for a Countdown to Caucus event. She will speak at Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor at 2:30 p.m.

Ryan Binkley

On Friday, Jan. 12 at 11:15 a.m., CEO Ryan Binkley will have a “Lunch with Binkley” at the Pizza Ranch location in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.