SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many presidential candidates are campaigning across the country, many of whom are making stops in Iowa.

The first visitor is Vivek Ramaswamy who was in Central Iowa.

One of the stops he made was in Pella, Iowa for a lunch round table at Butcher’s Brewhuis. Vivek started the event with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Some of the things he discussed include getting control of the government back from the deep state, along with the U.S. Department of Education.

“I think if you talk to your neighbors, your classmates, your colleagues, we’re not nearly as divided, as we thought to be, so why is it when we believe this is because of the gap between what people are willing to say publicly, and what they’re willing to say in private” Ramaswamy said.

Other stops Ramaswamy made were in Indianola, Newton, and Clive. He will visit four more cities in Iowa on Saturday.

The other candidate visiting Iowa is Florida Governor Ron Desantis. He was in northwest Iowa on Friday, making stops in multiple cities.

Some of the places Desantis visited included a small business development center in Spencer, a Dairy Queen in Emmetsburg, and a Machine Shop in Estherville. He’s currently on a 99-county bus tour across Iowa.

Another presidential candidate who’s coming to Iowa soon is Senator Tim Scott.

Scott will be holding a town hall in Le Mars on August 30th with U.S. representative Randy Feenstra. It will take place at the uptown event center at noon. On August 31st, Scott will host town halls in Oskaloosa and Ottumwa.

Meanwhile, Former Vice President Mike Pence will also visit Iowa. He will travel to Ankeny and Centerville on August 30th then Pence plans to stop in Fairfield, Mount Pleasant, and Fort Madison on August 31st.