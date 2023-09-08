ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy made several campaign stops in Siouxland on Friday, including the Pizza Ranch in Orange City. Ramaswamy also spoke with Iowans in Okoboji and Carrol.

Before his Siouxland Stops, Ramaswamy visited Urbandale on Friday morning. While he was there, he campaigned at the Machine Shed Restaurant. He also was part of a live interview on Fox News.

The most recent Iowa poll shows former President Trump with a commanding lead over Ramaswamy and the rest of the field.

Ramaswamy will attend Saturday’s Cy-hawk game, but the candidate hasn’t picked a team.