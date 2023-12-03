SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Dozens of people filled the Never Back Down Sioux City Headquarters downtown to listen to the presidential candidate tackle several issues.

Desantis reiterated his support for Israel in its war against Hamas, talked about term limits for members of the senate, and reform to the current national education system.

He also spoke about the influence of democrats in the country and how he says those challenges can lead to greener pastures for America.

“And it almost seems like we’re powerless to stop it, but I can tell you we do have the power to stop it. We’ve shown it in Florida, you guys have shown it in Iowa,” Desantis said, “The American people when they want to make a change when they’re resolute and they get together, you can do it. And we can do it going forward so I know there’s a lot of pessimism out there, but I think with great challenges comes great opportunities.”

DeSantis also took time to answer questions from members of the crowd to cap off a nearly hour-long event.