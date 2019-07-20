Presidental canidates address older voters at AARP forum

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – “It was like I was having a nervous breakdown. It’s very scary. If I wasn’t healthy enough to make some extra money I’m not going to make it,” says AARP member, Doug Lehman.

Sioux City’s Doug Lehman came to this AARP presidential forum with the same concern many older adults are facing today, the inability to afford prescription drugs he needs to survive.

Lehman says, “These drugs, I can’t live without them. So, I had to get another job to cover these costs.”

AARP member, Margo Chesebro says, “The important thing for me is the price of pharmaceuticals. I happen to take an inhaler that has gone up from $500 a month to almost $1,000 a month.”

AARP member, John Fox says, “We can’t let it keep going up and up and up it has the change.”

That change being addressed by all four candidates. Each supports allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices directly with pharmaceutical companies.

Tech Entrepreneur, Andrew Yang says, “Notice drug prices never seem to go down, they only seem to go up and only seem to have one direction, this is a uniquely American problem.”

Candidates also addressed other issues of importance such as health care, social security and education.

Each candidate getting 25 minutes to speak directly to older adults about the specific changes they’d make to earn their vote come election day.

“We need this country to change. We’re in a bad place. I’m scared,” says Fox.