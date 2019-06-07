President Trump signs $19 billion disaster relief package

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – President Trump signed a $19 billion dollar disaster assistance bill Thursday, that will provide help to Puerto Rico and six states including Iowa and Nebraska.

South Dakota awaits for one more signature from the president that will declare South Dakota a disaster relief area. Yankton is just one of the many cities that were affected during the floods back in March, and they're still on the road to recovery after their city was damaged by the floods.

Paul Scherschligt, the Yankton country emergency manager, said he is hoping that funds will be available for road repairs and other reconstruction needs for the city.

"A lot of the townships are waiting for the declaration or the president to sign off on it because they need monies to finish their projects," said Scherschligt.

South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson said Governor Kristie Noem has already requested the disaster declaration, and he expects President Trump will sign off on that request.

"Sometimes that analysis takes a week or two, and we expect that any day now or any hour now, the president is going to honor Governor Noem's request and that this is going to be declared a disaster area. That will unlock those additional federal dollars that will help us rebuild all the infrastructure that was ripped out," said Johnson.

Three billion dollars of the $19 billion dollar disaster aid package is specifically earmarked for communities impacted by flooding this Spring. Representative Johnson said South Dakota should be eligible for some of that funding once the president signs the disaster declaration for his state.