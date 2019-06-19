President Trump officially opens his re-election bid in front of thousands in Orlando

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — People from all over the country traveled to Florida Tuesday night to hear President Trump’s first official campaign speech of the 2020 election season. Folks in Siouxland didn’t travel quite as far to hear the presidents remarks, gathering at a local sports bar and grill. The Woodbury GOP hosting that event at the Wheelhouse.

With a convention-style balloon drop, the president turned to perhaps his strongest swing state to officially kick off his campaign. Trump claimed 51 percent of the Iowa vote when elected in 2016 and those we talked with at the event seem to think he’s doing enough to stay in the White House for another 4-years.

“Well I sure hope so, I think he has put America on a good course here. I think that he’s really working in America’s best interests and I firmly believe that. I don’t always agree with his tweets and stuff but I think he is a true patriot at heart,” says Mike Woods

Democrats released a statement regarding the president’s remarks. The statement from the party chairman Troy Price said, “Iowans understand what’s at stake in this election and they’re ready for a change. Since Trump’s election, I’ve had the chance to hear from voters across the state about the issues that are most important to our communities, and the contrast between Iowans’ needs and Trump’s agenda could not be starker.

“Simply put, Trump’s priorities are leaving Iowans behind. His crusade to dismantle the ACA could leave hundreds of thousands of Iowans without accessible insurance, and more than one million Iowans with pre-existing conditions could lose coverage. His economic agenda added trillions of dollars to our national deficit, pushed manufacturing jobs overseas, instituted permanent tax cuts for the top one percent, and left middle-class taxpayers with the tab.

“Trump promised Iowans that he would strengthen rural communities, but the facts don’t back it up. Since he took office, Trump has not only failed to deliver on those promises — he’s using our rural communities as political pawns in a never-ending trade war for farmers who are faced with record level debt and rising financial uncertainty.