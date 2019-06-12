President Trump inks executive order while campaigning in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KCAU) – While in Council Bluffs, the president signed a new executive order he says will help American farmers. The order aims to speed up the review process for new agricultural biotechnology. President Trump saying that farmers need the newest in scientific advances to stay competitive in the global market.

From Council Bluffs, it was on to Des Moines for the president. He was joined on Air Force One by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. The president touching down shortly before 6 pm Tuesday night.

Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kauffman and Iowa 4th District Rep. Steve King were among those joining the president Tuesday night at the Iowa GOP’s America First Dinner at the Ron Pearson Center in West Des Moines.

