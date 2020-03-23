President Reynders to stay on for one more year at Morningside College

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside College announced on Monday that President John Reynders will stay on for another year after announcing his retirement in February.

President Reynders said in a letter to the college that he was asked if he would consider staying on as president for one more year to help Morningside through the coronavirus crisis.

He said that he agreed to stay on after careful consideration and talking to his wife, Robin.

“When I announced my retirement in February, I shared that a key factor in my decision was that the timing was right for Morningside. While I firmly believe that Morningside will emerge from this crisis successfully, I also know there will be an immense challenge in doing so,” said President Reynders.

He mentions that the Morningside community is not like other institutions and is honored to be a part of it for another year.

The college said that the Morningside Presidential Search Process will be suspended for one year.

To read President Reynders’ full letter, go to Morningside College’s website.