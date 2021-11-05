Prescription drug pricing reform could be on the way, says U.S. Senate Democrats

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A move that the drug industry has been pushing for years may finally be coming to fruition as the White House and Senate Democrats announced an agreement yesterday that would allow for some regulation to the major pharmaceutical companies.

“For the first time ever, empower Medicare to directly negotiate prices in part B and part D and lower prices for millions of seniors and American families. We’ll also cap out-of-pocket expenses at $2,000 a year,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

For someone like Jon Wagoner, bringing regulation to Big Pharma is long overdue.

“I really think that drug manufacturers got greedy. They may deny that, they like to lump everything under research and development when in fact it was advertising,” said Wagoner.

A retired pharmacist himself, Wagoner says the ways of the industry hasn’t changed much since he left as the manufacturers still possess all control over the price. He says he’s one of the fortunate ones who pays just $50-60 a month on co-pays for his prescriptions, not bad compared to peers who pay up to triple that.

This new deal, which is expected to be added into the Biden Administration’s proposed Build Back Better trillion dollar spending plan also could bring relief for diabetes patients who would save hundreds on insulin if the bill is passed.

“One thing I really like about the plan is capping the co-pay for insulin at 35 dollars because most insulin right now is probably over 500 dollars so i think that’s huge for diabetics,” said Bill Drilling, co-owner of Drilling Pharmacy.

This proposed drug pricing plan will now move onto the House of Representatives for further discussion and Democrats are expected to try passing the large spending bill before Thanksgiving.